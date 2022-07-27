The “Wednesday Night Wars” may be over but WWE NXT and AEW will once again go head-to-head later this year.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, WWE NXT will hold a premium live event (PLE) on September 4, the same day as AEW’s All Out pay-per-view. This will be NXT’s first PLE since In Your House on June 4.

Interestingly, WWE’s Clash at the Castle premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, September 3 in Cardiff, Wales. It’s unknown if the NXT PLE will also be held in the United Kingdom.

It appears wrestling fans will be treated to three shows on Labor Day Weekend – Clash at the Castle, NXT’s unnamed PLE and AEW All Out.

Meanwhile, All Out will emanate from Hoffman Estates, Illinois on September 4. According to several reports, AEW is hoping to build the event around the comebacks of AEW World Champion CM Punk, Kenny Omega and Adam Cole. While Punk is currently rehabbing from surgery for a foot injury, Omega and Cole are both recovering from a slew of injuries. Bryan Danielson, who was also expected back in time for All Out, is set to return on this week’s “AEW Dynamite” in a match against Daniel Garcia.

At the ROH Death Before Dishonor media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan was asked if Punk returning in time for Labor Day Weekend was a realistic possibility.

“So, he’s doing well,” Khan said of Punk. “He’s not behind in his recovery … Going into the [San Diego Comic-Con] Panel, he’s doing well and on track, and we look forward to a great unification match when he’s back, whoever the Interim champion is.

“I can’t rule [labor day] out but I also can’t promise because I don’t want to say anything when it comes to somebody’s recovery from a real, serious injury.”

