AEW could be going “All Out” on their big returns, with their September PPV the likely target for the reintroduction of some very big names.

According to Dave Meltzer, Kenny Omega is hoping to be healed up in time for September 4th, “but it’s too soon to say whether he will or he won’t.” Omega was last seen on AEW programming losing the AEW World Championship to “Hangman” Adam Page at November’s Full Gear event. Since then, Omega has disclosed that he’s been healing from multiple injuries and ailments, including vertigo. He had also voiced some frustration with his recovery, saying that one more setback could possibly lead to him retiring.

“He’s hoping for it,” Meltzer said, conveying Omega’s cautious optimism. “That’s kinda the target right now.” Meltzer noted that Omega “doesn’t really want to talk about it,” as “nothing is for sure.”

Omega isn’t the only injured talent that currently eyeing All Out for a potential return. “I think it’s the target for Punk,” Meltzer continued, as the reigning AEW World Champion is currently recovering from leg surgery to repair a broken foot. The injury led to the creation of AEW’s interim world championship, currently held by Jon Moxley. Once again, though, Meltzer took care to say that getting Punk back by All Out, like Omega, isn’t a sure thing — nor is the return of the third major name on AEW’s injury list.

“It’s probably the target for Danielson, too,” Meltzer said, remembering that Bryan Danielson is recovering from an injury, supposedly a concussion, that he suffered in May.

AEW has been busy putting the pieces in place for this weekend’s ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV, and one would assume the road to All Out will begin the following week. Meltzer thinks that Omega, Punk, and Danielson would represent three names that could give AEW “a shot in the arm” as they pave the road to Hoffman Estates.

