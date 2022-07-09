It has been one week since the Money In The Bank pay-per-view and fans now have the chance to see some exclusive behind-the-scenes photos.

The gallery of 70 photos shows various superstars backstage during the Money In The Bank event that took place July 2nd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The pictures include several superstars getting ready for their matches — The Street Profits, Becky Lynch and her fellow competitors getting ready to head out for the Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match, Bobby Lashley after his United States title win, and a series of posed photos with Carmella.

They also include photos of Theory after his win in the Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match, celebrating and being congratulated by backstage personnel. He was added as a participant at the last minute after already losing his United States Title earlier in the night. He picked up the win after Riddle RKO’d Rollins off a ladder, allowing Theory to dispose of Riddle and climb up for the briefcase.

There is also a series of photos that show Liv Morgan after both her wins on the show. She won the Women’s Money In The Bank briefcase after knocking Becky Lynch off the ladder while all the other women were down. The “underdog” would cash in her briefcase on Ronda Rousey after her physical title match against Natalya to become the new “SmackDown” Women’s Champion. Much like Theory, the photos in the gallery showcase Morgan celebrating her wins with her colleagues.

View the full gallery of photos here on WWE’s official website, and read you can Wrestling Inc.’s official results for Money In The Bank here!

