The wrestling world was rocked today by the new allegations that former WWE CEO and chairman Vince McMahon paid more than $12 million combined to cover up several potential sexual misconduct scandals, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal. WWE has yet to issue a public statement on the matter, but has done so internally.

Earlier this afternoon, PWInsider obtained a memo by WWE that was sent to employees within the company.

“The Wall Street Journal has published a second story with expanded details on its initial WWE report last month,” the memo read. “We want to reiterate that we and our Board of Directors take these allegations seriously. We’ve been cooperating fully with the investigation led by our Board of Directors and will continue to do so until its conclusion. Please note that upon its conclusion, WWE leadership will make itself available to answer any questions you may have. Thank you.”

This is the second internal memo WWE has released to employees in the last month; the company also issued a memo to employees after the initial Wall Street Journal report that revealed McMahon was under investigation for a $3 million hush money payment to cover up an affair with a former WWE employee. As WWE talent is listed as independent contractors and not employees, it’s unclear if they also received this memo.

As of this writing, McMahon himself has yet to comment on the newest allegations against him, and it’s unknown if he will make an appearance tonight on “WWE SmackDown” as he did after the initial allegations against him emerged. A report from Fightful Select earlier today shed some light on McMahon’s appearance on that June 17 episode of “SmackDown”, noting the former chairman, who remains in charge of WWE’s on-screen content, alternated from “no selling” the allegations to acting “defiant” towards them, and that he reportedly exclaimed “F--k ’em!” following his brief promo to open the show.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]