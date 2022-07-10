Another one of WWE’s Live Shows is now in the history books, this time, emanating from Sacramento, CA on July 9.

The show began with an Intercontinental Championship Match between the current champion, Gunther, going up against Ricochet. Ludwig Kaiser, Gunther’s manager and partner, demanded that the crowd rose out of respect for Gunther as he came to the ring. “The Ring General” ultimately retained his title.

Lacey Evans came to the ring next, cutting a heel promo on the crowd that showcased her skills and character work. She then had a triple threat match against Raquel Rodriguez and Shayna Baszler, with Rodriguez taking home the win.

Next up is the Viking Raiders taking on Jinder Mahal and Shanky. The Viking Raiders came out on top. We follow that with Happy Corbin going up against Drew Gulak, with Happy Corbin getting the win.

There was then a triple threat match for the “SmackDown” Women Championship that saw the reigning champion Liv Morgan take on Ronda Rousey and Natalya. While Rousey did come out to a big pop, in the end, Morgan retained her title.

Following that, Madcap Moss took on Humberto Carrillo, with Madcap coming out on top. After that, there was a triple threat match for the Tag Team Titles that saw the current champions The New Day take on The Usos and The Brawling Brutes. New Day retained their titles.

Main event time! Roman Reigns took on Drew McIntyre in a Winner Take All match for the WWE and Universal Championships. Reigns retained his titles and would take the time to thank the crowd after the match.

Thank you to Wrestling INC. reader Issac for sending in the results from the show!

