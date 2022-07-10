WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event with the “Raw” roster. In the main event, Riddle defeated Seth Rollins in a Street Fight match.
Also during the show, Asuka defeated Becky Lynch, Omos defeated Cedric Alexander, and Ezekiel defeated Ciampa.
Below is the full results courtesy of WrestleZone:
* Dolph Ziggler defeated Theory. Theory originally thought he won but the ref caught his foot on the ropes during the pin.
* Veer Mahaan defeated R-Truth
* Ezekiel defeated Tommaso Ciampa
* Dana Brooke defeated Doudrop. Carmella came out afterward and cut a heel promo to the crowd.
* Asuka defeated Becky Lynch
* Omos defeated Cedric Alexander
* Finn Balor defeated Dominik Mysterio
* Street Fight: Riddle defeated Seth Rollins
