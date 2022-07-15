Natalya has an opportunity to force her way back into the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship picture. She is set to face the new champion, Liv Morgan, in a Championship Contender’s Match on tonight’s episode.

Morgan is set to defend her title against the former champion Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam. It will be a rematch of Morgan’s title victory at Money in the Bank.

Morgan won the women’s Money in the Bank match at the titular event two weeks ago. Less than two hours later, she cashed in her contract for a championship match against Rousey, moments after Rousey defeated Natalya to retain the title. After being caught in an ankle lock, Morgan kicked Rousey’s knee to escape and then rolled her up to get the pin in less than a minute.

Natalya got a rematch against Rousey on last Friday’s “SmackDown” but was soundly defeated in a matter of minutes.

Morgan, Natalya, and Rousey were also involved in a three-way title match at a non-televised house show in Sacramento, California over the weekend, where Natalya appeared to “no-sell” Morgan’s Oblivion finisher. Video from the event shows Natalya immediately getting to her knees after taking the pin. She pointed at Morgan, said some undisclosed words, and then left the ring. Both women reportedly got “heat” backstage over the moment.

WWE is also promoting a match tonight between Madcap Moss and Theory. This will be the second straight week Theory has appeared on “SmackDown” since he won the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match two weeks ago. Theory has been teasing his intentions to cash in his contract against either Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar following their Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

As of Friday morning, here is the lineup announced for tonight’s show:

Championship Contender’s Match: “SmackDown” Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Natalya

Madcap Moss vs. Theory

