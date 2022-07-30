WWE SummerSlam is just a few hours away (the main show starts at 8 p.m. ET) and it was revealed which matches will be opening and closing tonight’s event.

According to PWInsider, the opening match will be Bianca Belair defending the “Raw” Women’s Title against Becky Lynch.

The semi-main event will be Liv Morgan defending the “SmackDown” Women’s Title against Ronda Rousey, while the main event is Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

It was also reported by PWInsider that Riddle is currently backstage at SummerSlam. It was noted, that Riddle will be appearing tonight for at least an interview or promo.

Riddle was originally going to face Rollins at SummerSlam, but it was announced on “WWE’s The Bump,” by Kayla Braxton that Riddle was currently dealing with a brachial plexus injury. The injury was described as a “really bad stinger that’s resulted in some weakness.”

SummerSlam is taking place at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennesse. Ongoing live coverage of the event will be available here at 8 p.m. ET. Below is the current card:

UNDISPUTED WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP “LAST MAN STANDING” MATCH

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

“RAW” WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

“SMACKDOWN” WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

UNDISPUTED WWE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH – SPECIAL GUEST REFEREE: JEFF JARRETT

Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Happy Corbin vs. Pat McAfee

NO DISQUALIFICATION MATCH

The Mysterios (Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio) vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor)

