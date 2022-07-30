There has been an update about the SummerSlam seating at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Sources have indicated to Wrestling Inc. that the seats that have been covered and marked off at the Nissan Stadium were never intended to be sold.

WWE had set up the seating for SummerSlam like a TV and did not anticipate that they would sell 60,000 tickets.

