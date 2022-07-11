WWE held its Sunday Stunner show at the Extraco Events Center Coliseum in Waco, Texas. In the main event, Riddle defeated Seth Rollins.
Also during the show, Asuka defeated Becky Lynch, Veer defeated R-Truth, Dolph Ziggler defeated Theory, and Finn Balor defeated Dominik Mysterio.
Below are the full results courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:
* Veer defeated R-Truth
* Ezekiel defeated Ciampa
* WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke defeated Doudrop, then lost to Carmella, then defeated Carmella to retain the title.
* Dolph Ziggler defeated Theory
* Finn Balor defeated Dominik Mysterio
* Asuka defeated Becky Lynch
* Omos defeated Cedric Alexander
* Riddle defeated Seth Rollins
@RonKillings #WWEWaco it was great seeing you again ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/JRBN5l1Mz0
— Dude (@DennisT_97) July 11, 2022
From jvas23 Instagram @DanaBrookeWWE #WWEWaco pic.twitter.com/VhFWWAfj0e
— Brian Wied (@ADanaBrookeFan) July 11, 2022
Seth & Becks at #WWEWaco 🔥🔥
📷:@CreatingHeat @maddievpatton pic.twitter.com/1wKMOnaMbm
— Eddie | fan #ROLLINSFOREVER (@_Rollins_Utd) July 11, 2022
It’s time for the #SundayStunner !!#WWEWaco 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pwW98ZLfRF
— Alicia Taylor (@AliciaTaylorNXT) July 10, 2022
Some #SundayStunner action this hot evening. Theory taking it to Dolph. #WWERaw #WWEWaco pic.twitter.com/ZimBSU9Ssq
— ♠️RLG ♠ (@R_L_G) July 11, 2022
