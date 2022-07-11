WWE held its Sunday Stunner show at the Extraco Events Center Coliseum in Waco, Texas. In the main event, Riddle defeated Seth Rollins.

Also during the show, Asuka defeated Becky Lynch, Veer defeated R-Truth, Dolph Ziggler defeated Theory, and Finn Balor defeated Dominik Mysterio.

Below are the full results courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

* Veer defeated R-Truth

* Ezekiel defeated Ciampa

* WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke defeated Doudrop, then lost to Carmella, then defeated Carmella to retain the title.

* Dolph Ziggler defeated Theory

* Finn Balor defeated Dominik Mysterio

* Asuka defeated Becky Lynch

* Omos defeated Cedric Alexander

* Riddle defeated Seth Rollins

