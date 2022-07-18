The SmackDown roster held its WWE Sunday Show in Fort Lauderdale. In the main event, Drew McIntyre defeated Ridge Holland.

Also during the show, The Usos retained the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles against The New Day and Drew Gulak defeated Happy Corbin.

Below are the results courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Aliyah, & Raquel Rodriguez defeated Natalya, Shayna Baszler, & Lacey Evans

* Shanky defeated Jinder Mahal

* Drew Gulak defeated Happy Corbin

* Madcap Moss defeated Humberto Carillo

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title Match: The Usos (c) defeated The New Day

* Max Dupri Appears with his Maximum Male Models

* WWE IC Title: Gunther (c) ( w/ Kaiser ) defeated Ricochet

* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Ridge Holland ( w/ Sheamus and Butch)

Thank you so much to my friend Yovani for sending me these amazing videos from #WWEFortLauderdale .. includes Liv Morgan’s promo from tonight too! pic.twitter.com/OQfussgwrC — Female Locker Room (@femalelroom) July 18, 2022

