Liv Morgan has won over the hearts of many in the WWE Universe. Recently, the former Riott Squad member received great reactions to her big wins at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. However, not everyone is going to be on board with any decision and Morgan’s title win has received some skepticism from those on social media.

While on After the Bell with Corey Graves, the “Smackdown” Women’s Champion addressed those who have a problem with the current position she is in.

“Everyone has their opinion and everyone is entitled to their own opinion,” Morgan stated. “What you think about me is none of my business, you know? If you love me, if you hate me, I mean, I can only do what I feel is right and that’s something that I’ve kind of done my whole career.”

Morgan has been with WWE since the beginning of her pro wrestling career in 2015. Morgan eventually moved up to the main roster in 2017 as part of the “Smackdown” brand alongside Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan as the aforementioned Riott Squad. While the WWE Universe was fond of the trio, that energy did not translate to many wins and the three eventually went their separate ways. Morgan and Riott attempted to team up once again in 2020 but were unsuccessful in winning tag gold.

Since moving over to the red brand in the draft, Morgan has had a more prominent role on TV. Morgan has earned opportunities at the “Raw” Women’s Championship, most notably taking on Becky Lynch for the title at WWE’s Day 1 premium live event on January 1st, 2022.

Morgan, of course, went on to win the women’s Money in the Bank briefcase giving her one year to cash in a title opportunity anywhere at any time. Morgan did not need a year, however, as less than two hours after winning the briefcase she cashed it in on “Smackdown” Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, who had just beaten Natalya.

During the interview, Morgan also revealed what she would like to see in her reign as “Smackdown” Women’s Champion.

“What I would like to see is more people getting opportunities,” Morgan said. “I would love to see more women, like, I didn’t even like really know this stat, but I’m like the first woman in four years to hold this Smackdown Championship that wasn’t a four Horsewoman and I’m so grateful and I’m so proud of that.”

Since Morgan defeated Rousey at Money in the Bank, as she alludes to, this is the first time since SummerSlam 2017 that a Horsewoman (Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley) was not in a match that saw the “Smackdown” Women’s Championship change hands.

