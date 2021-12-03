Bayley has reacted to the idea of a future showdown between The Four Horsewomen (Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks) and WWE Hall of Famers Lita, Trish Stratus and The Bella Twins.

As seen in the video below, Lita and Stratus were recently guests on The Bellas Podcast where the four ladies discussed several dream matches. Lita floated the possibility of an Eight-Woman Match pitting the four WWE Hall of Famers against The Four Horsewomen.

“While we’re fantasy booking here, if we could be The Bellas and The Besties (Lita and Stratus) versus Bayley, Sasha, Becky and Charlotte….something like that,” Lita said.

The Bellas and Stratus sounded excited at the prospect of the dream match.

Responding via Twitter, Bayley felt that if her former three stablemates “ever got their shhh together,” they would put an end to Stratus, Lita and The Bellas for good.

If those other 3 ever get their shhh🤫 together, then you 4 are seriously once and for all DONE FOR.

For several years, fans on social have been clamoring for either a Four Horsemen reunion or a Fatal 4-Way Match between the four Superstars. Earlier this year, Charlotte Flair mentioned how how the four women “will always share an unspoken bond” regardless of how their respective careers progress.

Bayley is presently recuperating from a torn ACL. She underwent surgery on July 15 this year. You can see her tweet below.