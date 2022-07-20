Rey Mysterio is a trailblazer in professional wrestling, opening doors for other smaller luchadors to be taken seriously as competitors, and it seems as if WWE will be honoring him in a massive way for his achievements.

WWE issued a press release stating it will be celebrating the Month of Mysterio throughout August to honor the two decades since the luchador made his debut with the company. It stated that in addition to the celebration set for next Monday’s “Raw” at New York’s Madison Square Garden, the company will be sharing social media posts, rare photos, original video features, a career retrospective, an in-depth exploration of his most iconic masks and his influence on the business as told by his peers. Fans can use the #MonthOfMysterio hashtag across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to share their favorite moments and memories.

Mysterio signed with the company back in 2002. He made his in-ring debut on the July 25, 2002, episode of “Smackdown” in a match with Chavo Guerrero. He would go on to win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship in May of 2003 before losing it to Tajiri later that year. He would then transition into a feud with Eddie Guerrero, which culminated in a ladder match for custody of Rey’s son Dominik at SummerSlam and a rematch inside a steel cage on “Smackdown”. Rey won the 2006 Royal Rumble and went on to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 22. He would go on to win the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania before he parted ways with the company in 2015.

Mysterio made his surprise return to WWE during the 2018 Men’s Royal Rumble match. He re-signed with the company in September of that year. He won the United States Championship at Money In The Bank in 2019, becoming a Grand Slam Champion in WWE. He’s primarily been performing in a tag team with his son, Dominik, since 2020. The father-son duo won the “SmackDown” Tag Team Championship last year.

The Mysterios are set to take on Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day in a tag team match at Madison Square Garden on the July 26 episode of “Raw”.

