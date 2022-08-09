“AEW Battle Of The Belts III” had a stacked card on Saturday night, but how did the program fare in the ratings? Wrestlenomics received the viewership information for the AEW special on TNT, and the program gathered an average audience of 437,000. From a key demographic standpoint, the special had an average viewership of 157,000, totaling up to a 0.12 P18-49 rating. Friday night’s “AEW Rampage” had higher viewership numbers.

In comparison to the last two “Battle Of The Belts” specials, that number is down. “Battle Of The Belts II” aired on April 16 and had an average audience of 527,000 and a 0.18 P18-49 rating. The first “Battle Of The Belts” had the special’s best set of numbers, as it accrued an average audience of 704,000 back on January 8. The key demographic also showed a clear difference, as it had a 0.27 P18-49 rating.

Comparing “Battle Of The Belts III” to the two previous renditions, there is a 17% drop from “Battle Of The Belts II” and a 38% drop from the first “Battle Of The Belts” in total viewership. When looking demographically, “Battle Of The Belts II” saw 36% more in the P18-49 rating and the first “Battle Of The Belts” had a 56% better P18-49 rating.

For the evening, “Battle Of The Belts III” ranked in at #12 for cable originals and ranked #30 overall for broadcast primetime. The #1 ranked programs for the evening was a re-run of “Saturday Night Live” on NBC and MLB Baseball on Fox.

“Battle Of The Belts III” was main-evented by Claudio Castagnoli in his first Ring of Honor World Title defense against Konosuke Takeshita. Castagnoli retained his title in a hard-fought match. The show opened with TNT Champion Wardlow defeating Jay Lethal in a successful title defense, but Mr. Mayhem was attacked afterward by Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt. The second match of the evening was AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa defeating Jamie Hayter in a nail-biter, and the bout helped further the tension between Toni Storm and Britt Baker, both of whom were at ringside.

