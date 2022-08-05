There’s been some speculation recently in regard to a potential reunion of the Hall of Fame tag team known as Harlem Heat, but according to Booker T, it’s time for fans to put that speculation to rest.

“If my brother’s gonna do one last match, you know, for Starrcast, I’ll be there to watch it, I’ll be in the front row,” Booker said on the “Hall of Fame” podcast. “As far as getting back in the ring and doing Starrcast with Harlem Heat, it ain’t happening. It ain’t never happening ever again. You guys won’t see Harlem Heat ever again in the ring together. It’s over. It’s done.”

Booker recently confirmed that he had been approached for a possible last match for next year’s Starrcast, but turned it down. He wrestled most recently in an event for his own Reality of Wrestling promotion, wearing gear that sparked questions about a future appearance of Harlem Heat. Booker suggested such a reunion was unlikely, but earlier today, Stevie Ray took to Twitter to post a video of him working out and lifting weights, hinting at the fact that he might have one more match in him. He last wrestled in 2017, teaming up with Abel Andrew Jackson in ROW — the most recent, and now confirmed final, Harlem Heat match also took place in ROW in 2015.

Harlem Heat found success in a competitive tag team division in WCW during the mid-to-late 1990s, winning the WCW Tag Team Championships 10 times together. Booker would find more success in the singles division than his brother would, winning the WCW United States Championship once, the WCW World Television Championship five times, and, most notoriously, the World Heavyweight Championship five times.

Booker entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 as a singles star. In 2019, he and Stevie Ray were inducted together as Harlem Heat.

