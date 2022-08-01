Tony Nese was one of the top names in “WWE 205 Live” during his time with the company. While the cruiserweight division wasn’t always pushed, the former Cruiserweight Champion admitted there were “so many guys” on the roster as he attempted to break down his favorite match from that part of his career.

“Definitely my match with Noam Dar, it was like a street fight … that one with Noam Dar was a lot of fun,” Nese told “Captain’s Corner.” “I wrestled Cedric a million times, maybe the one I had with him to advance to WrestleMania. That’s another great one. Definitely my Buddy Murphy post-WrestleMania match. That’s my absolute favorite one … for many reasons, more than just the match itself. The fact that it was the last match of that entire weekend of everything for all the fans to see and we still got a pretty good reaction that felt special.”

“WWE 205 Live” didn’t get the attention fans hoped for in the long run, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t pitched ideas to help boost the show. Nese revealed that Bryan Danielson “wanted to work the cruiserweights” and tried to get himself on the show to have some matches with the roster.

“He was able to get Ali brought over to do a match and stuff like that, but that’s kind of where they put their foot down and was like, ‘Alright, one guy, that’s it.’ He [Danielson] actually wanted to come to 205. There were so many things that we were always pitched, bringing in names to just come and have killer matches on 205 with us,” Nese said. “I know at one point, Bryan Danielson wanted to do it and everything, but it just never made it up the ladder. That was definitely one that was close and would have been absolutely awesome.”

