Last night marked AEW’s Battle of the Belts III event, main-evented by a quick-paced, technical match between defending ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and his challenger, Konosuke Takeshita. Despite the impressive Takeshita putting up a valiant effort against the current champ, Castagnoli would emerge victorious. He took the time to comment on his night in an exclusive clip posted to Twitter.

“Everybody thinks that they’re good. Some think that they’re the best until they step in the ring with me. We’re Blackpool Combat Club; you either step up or get stepped on. Actions speak louder than words, and this match just spoke volumes. I am Claudio Castagnoli, your Ring of Honor Champion.”

Castagnoli has been undefeated in AEW and ROH since he was a surprise opponent for Zack Sabre Jr. at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door. He would go on to ROH Death Before Dishonor this past July to defeat Jonathan Gresham for the Ring Of Honor World Title.

Though this was the third installment of Battle of the Belts, it was the second time the Ring of Honor World Championship was on the line, as the second Battle of the Belts saw former Champion Jonathan Gresham successfully defend the title against Dalton Castle. Full results from last night’s AEW Battle of the Belts III from Grand Rapids, MI, are available at this link.

