CM Punk had a memorable exit from WWE, walking out of the company ahead of a 2014 episode of “WWE Raw,” and the AEW World Champion understandably feels a kinship with a current WWE star who also walked out on “Raw,” albeit more than eight years later.

“You can’t lead people somewhere you’ve never gone,” Punk told “The Hashtag Show” during media row at San Diego Comic-Con. “I try to be as humble as I can be and I don’t like talking about myself but I was the first guy through the wall. I got f*cking bloodied for it, you know what I mean? And to watch somebody else stand up and walk out, I’m always going to support that. One hundred f*ckin’ percent. I never met Mercedes. I don’t know her, but I definitely feel solidarity with her. I know how that place is, and I know how women are treated there. I’m not a woman myself, so I can’t put myself in those shoes, but there’s probably a lot of reasons why she peaced out.”

Punk’s last appearance in WWE was during the 2014 Royal Rumble, when he was eliminated by Kane. The next night, Punk walked away from the company — and from wrestling in general — for the better part of seven years before showing up in AEW last August during the premiere of “AEW Rampage.” Banks, meanwhile, was joined by her then co-Women Tag Team Champion Naomi in exiting hours before “Raw”; neither has been seen on WWE programming since. They were publicly ousted by the company, stripped of their titles, suspended indefinitely, and had their merchandise removed from WWE Shop. Banks’ and Naomi’s trajectory may take different course than Punk’s, however, as it’s being reported that the two may have reached an agreement to return to the company.

Punk’s and Banks’ WWE careers technically did overlap for about a year, as Banks was hired in late 2012 while Punk departed in early 2014. However, Banks spent her early career in “NXT” while Punk was enjoying WWE Championship success on the main roster — Banks herself didn’t make the main roster until 2015.

