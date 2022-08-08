Since debuting in AEW, Danhausen has made some enemies, and he may have a new one in a seemingly dishonest Bryan Danielson.

Danhausen was a presence at Starrcast V and Kevin Kellam of “Sportskeeda” caught up with the AEW star before Danhausen evilly interrupted him to say something about “The American Dragon.”

“Bryan Danielson keeps lying about Danhausen!” Danhausen said. “He says Danhausen can’t do a pistol squat, and he can! You see, Bryan Danielson, you tell him Danhausen’s looking for him.”

A “pistol squat” helps an athlete with unilateral strength, balance, and coordination, and it’s a process that has you squatting down with your body on one leg and then extending the other, creating the shape of a pistol. Danielson has shown in the past that he’s capable of doing them.

“He challenged Danhausen, Danhausen did it, and now he’s lying to people. He’s a liar! Loves a good lie,” he said before giving Danielson a new moniker, much like he recently did with Sting. “King of liars sits on a throne of lies!”

Danhausen wasn’t spitting all hatred Danielson’s way as he did credit him for his healthy habits. “He dehydrates fruit too, you know.”

The two new adversaries were both a part of the panels for Starrcast weekend, with Danhausen was a surprise guest of the “Major Figure Wrestling Podcast,” and Danielson had his own “Smacking Talk” reunion with Renee Paquette as he joined her for a live “Sessions” recording.

Danielson and Danhausen have yet to cross paths with one another in the ring, but Blackpool Combat Club leader William Regal felt Danhausen’s wrath once during an “off-the-air” AEW segment. Danhausen “cursed” Regal and the “Gentleman Villain” came up lame before being prompted to reverse the curse.

