It was just a matter of time before Danhausen donned an “Icon” with a new nickname and it’s one that is sure to make Tony Schiavone shout.

“AEW Rampage” tapings for this Friday took place in St. Louis following Wednesday’s “AEW Dynamite” and the show closed with an angle involving Darby Allin, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Sting. Wrestling Inc. reader Dustin Holland tells us that after the cameras stopped rolling, AEW President Tony Khan came out and presented Hook and Danhausen to the crowd. Danhausen stepped in the ring to introduce Sting with a Schiavone-esque “It’s Stinghausen!” Sting accepted Danhausen’s designation before the legend thanked St. Louis for attending the show. Holland also send us video, which is embedded below.

Sting certainly hasn’t been the first AEW star to have been knighted by a Danhausen nickname. Before he signed with the company, Danhausen constantly referred to Tony Khan as “Tony Elite” and Chris Jericho became known to him as “Chris Judas.” Probably the most notorious Danhausen moniker to stick has been the Gunn Club being called the “Ass Boys.”

Danhausen has also been a regular character to appear in front of the live crowd following AEW tapings. There was a comedic moment that went down after an April AEW taping with William Regal as Danhausen “cursed” the Blackpool Combat Club orchestrator who began limping until “the very kind, very evil” competitor reversed the spell.

Danhausen returned back to in-ring competition right before AEW Double or Nothing following a bad injury that kept him on the shelf for months. He suffered a broken tibia and fibia during an independent show over Halloween weekend, but, regardless, was still signed by AEW after the January 26 episode of “Dynamite.” Danhausen appeared in the lights-out main event match between Orange Cassidy and Adam Cole and would later would build a minor grudge with Hook before the two became unlikely allies.

