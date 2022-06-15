William Regal might be involved in an extremely serious faction right now in AEW with the Blackpool Combat Club, but he has admitted on his “Gentleman Villain” podcast that he “wouldn’t have any problem” working with either Danhausen or Orange Cassidy.

Since arriving in AEW, Regal has been working alongside Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta in a group that has been all about violence and technical, serious wrestling. The faction is currently gearing up to compete in a Blood & Guts match against the Jericho Appreciation Society on the June 29 episode of “AEW Dynamite.”

But the former “WWE NXT” General Manager has always been well known for having a more comedic side as well, with his over-the-top facial expressions often proving to be hilarious.

The reason he has been able to switch gears so often in his career is that he is “very comfortable” with himself as a performer, as he revealed he has “worked with comedy wrestlers” since being “a teenager.”

“If you look at my career, a lot of it was being put on with comedy wrestlers for entertaining situations, so I have no problem with it and if it’s done well and the fans love it, everything has a place in wrestling,” he said. “There’s nothing worse than bad comedy wrestling though.”

Regal has shown glimpses of his comedic abilities in AEW so far, mainly when he is on commentary going back and forth with Excalibur, who he jokingly refers to as “the man with the mask.” On-screen, Regal has yet to work with AEW’s resident comedy stars; Danhausen and Cassidy, but he was involved in a dark segment with HOOK’s tag team partner.

After an episode of “AEW Dynamite” back in April, Danhausen ended up cursing Regal, which is something he said he didn’t give a “second thought” to doing, as he “was happy to react to it.” Regal sold the curse in an over-the-top manner, which was hilarious to see, but that is because he thinks Danhausen has “connected with his audience.”

“You’ve got to be comfortable with yourself, for one thing, their stuff won’t work if you don’t put it over, that’s the problem with being a comedy wrestler,” he said. “If you get on with somebody who thinks that they’re too tough to sell their stuff it’s not going to work, you’ve got to have a comfortable person who is happy to put your stuff over, and I was always happy to do that with anybody, as long as they could carry their bit of it.”

