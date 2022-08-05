WWE’s Finn Balor felt the heat, in more ways than one, after he recently changed his in-ring look.

After turning heel and joining The Judgment Day nearly one month ago, Balor shed the short tights he’s worn for most of his career and started sporting black leather pants in the ring. The new look debuted on the July 4 episode of “WWE Raw.” Balor says it’s a change he had been considering for a while.

“Just thought I’d try something different with the new kinda direction that the character’s going,” Balor explained on the “Cheap Heat” podcast. “I felt like a new visual look might be worth a try, as well.”

For WWE fans, it was a dramatic departure from Balor’s previous in-ring look, which had remained relatively unchanged since he first debuted on the “NXT” brand in 2014. Balor has had to adjust, as well. He flatly admitted that wearing pants in the ring is “hot,” and not in a good way.

“I’m not used to like, being so restricted with my movements, you know?” Balor said. “It is a lot more sweaty in there, so I’m still kinda adjusting to getting used to that. But I like it. So far, so good.”

Balor’s wardrobe change coincided with him joining Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day. It’s Balor’s first run as a heel on WWE’s main roster, though he did enjoy a successful heel run in “NXT.”

The Judgment Day has recently been feuding with the Mysterios, leading to a No Disqualification tag team match between Rey and Dominik Mysterio and Balor and Priest at SummerSlam. During the match, Edge returned to WWE programming for the first time since Balor, Priest, and Ripley violently ousted him from the faction he founded. Edge helped turn the tide in the match as the Mysterios emerged with the victory.

