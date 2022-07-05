After 14 years of wrestling in trunks, Finn Balor has switched up his in-ring gear.

On the 7/4 “WWE Raw” episode, Balor introduced black leather pants during The Judgment Day’s tag team match against The Mysterios. That’s not all – there was a purple fabric/bandana hanging out of Balor’s back pocket. A close-up shot of his new in-ring gear can be seen below.

Over the course of his WWE career, Balor has sported black, red and even grey trunks at various points.

It would appear that Balor’s new gear is to fit the aesthetic of Judgment Day. This was his first-ever match as a member of the heel faction since he aligned himself with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley on the 6/6 “WWE Raw” episode. Balor last wrestled in the 6-Person Tag Match at the 6/5 Hell in a Cell premium live event, where Edge, Priest & Rhea Ripley of the former Judgment Day would defeat Balor, AJ Styles & Liv Morgan.

The Balor & Priest vs. Mysterios bout Monday would end in a DQ after Rey pulled a page out of the late Eddie Guerrero’s playbook by playing possum and pretending to have been struck with a steel chair by Balor. Later, as The Mysterios were seen walking in the backstage area, Balor & Priest viciously attacked the father-son duo to set up a possible rematch for next week.

With vignettes airing that hint at Edge’s comeback, it’s likely that the WWE Hall of Famer will return to seek revenge on Balor & Priest following The Judgment Day’s betrayal last month. In the meantime, it appears Judgment Day will continue to feud with The Mysterios. WWE has already teased the possibility of Dominik betraying his father to align himself with Balor’s stable.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]