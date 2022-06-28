Could Dominik Mysterio be turning to the dark side soon?

On Monday’s “WWE Raw,” The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest and Finn Balor confronted The Mysterios in the backstage area. The segment began with Balor listing out Rey Mysterio’s long list of accomplishments in the WWE.

“You are loved and respected by everyone in the business,” Balor told Rey. “So I’m a little confused – what is that you are not teaching Dominik?”

At this point, Priest interjected to make a case for Dominik to join The Judgment Day.

“Our door is always open, especially for the people who are tired of hearing the same thing over and over again and are being led by so-called leaders that just lead you down the wrong path.”

Priest then spoke to Dominik in Spanish, which led to Rey responding with a few words of his own.

In conclusion, Balor would blame Dominik’s underwhelming WWE career on bad parenting.

“Maybe it’s not bad luck, maybe it’s a bad father,” Balor told Dominik.

The segment ended with The Mysterios challenging Priest and Balor to a tag team match on next week’s “Raw,” which would emanate from their hometown of San Diego, California.

Dominik Mysterio last won a match on WWE TV on the May 29 “Raw” where The Mysterios & Ezekiel defeated Chad Gable, Otis & Kevin Owens in a Six-Person Match. He last won a singles bout on the Feb 7 “Raw” defeating The Miz in an upset victory.

"The door of #TheJudgmentDay is always open … especially those led by so-called leaders that just lead you down the wrong path."@ArcherofInfamy @FinnBalor #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/HGAIsHj3dV — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2022

