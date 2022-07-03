During Sunday’s WWE Money In The Bank, a weird vignette aired to promote a returning WWE Superstar.

According to Fightful Select, the working plan was for the vignettes to represent Edge. The references that were included in the video were of Edge’s biggest opponents and even a former tag team partner.

The indicators that it was for Edge included crosses for Christian, a gold medal for Kurt Angle, gloves, and glasses that referenced the Hardys and the Dudleys.

As noted, during the 6/6 episode of “Monday Night RAW,” The Judgment Day turned on Edge, and in the process, claimed Finn Balor as their new member. Since the attack, the WWE Hall of Famer has been off WWE TV.

Edge had formed the faction during night two of WrestleMania 38 when Damian Priest helped Edge win his match against AJ Styles. At WrestleMania Backlash, Rhea Ripley would join the stable after helping Edge get a victory over Styles again.

