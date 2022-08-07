Fitness Model Aurora Rose is receiving heaps of praise online for her most recent cosplay outfit. As seen below, Rose pulls off a near-flawless re-creation of WWE Hall of Famer Chyna.

“How has this blown up so crazy? The love I’ve gotten for cosplaying Chyna is unreal, and I’m so touched by all the lovely comments. Hope I did her proud. Absolute queen!” Rose writes on her Twitter.

I thought she was Chyna for a bit holy s--t nice work !!! 💜😢 pic.twitter.com/A85SMQSKdU — Meli (@AnaMelissaJ15) August 5, 2022

My footage of my chyna cosplay from megacon Manchester… I was too busy messing about to take many pics… the correct shorts have arrived today mind so 🙌🙌👌 pic.twitter.com/oCUpdqQLiD — Aurora Rose (@Aurorarosefit) August 6, 2022

Rose describes herself as a fitness nut, weightlifter, fitness/fetish model, and cosplayer. It’s clear through her social media posts that those descriptions hold up as she emphasizes staying in tip-top shape and going on cosplay adventures. She notes on her Onlyfans page that “Twitter [was] blowing up the last couple of days with my Chyna cosplay. Seems I have quite a few newbies here, so welcome.”

Chyna was a staple of the WWE’s Attitude Era, being billed as “The Ninth World Wonder” and competing in matches that females never took part in before her. She remains the only woman to hold the WWE Intercontinental Championship and did so twice, she was the first woman to compete in a King of the Ring match and the Royal Rumble match, and she is the only woman ever to be the #1 contender for the WWE Championship. Following her stint in WWE, Chyna sporadically appeared in promotions like New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Total Non-Stop Action Wrestling before retiring from wrestling in 2011. She passed away in April 2016, and nearly three years later, in February 2019, WWE would posthumously induct her into the Hall of Fame as a member of D-Generation X alongside Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Road Dogg, and Billy Gunn.

