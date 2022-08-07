The current ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR have been announced for “AEW Dynamite.”

During tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts III, it was announced that Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood are going to be on the “Dynamite” special Quake By The Lake this Wednesday.

It will be Wheeler and Harwood’s first appearance on “Dynamite” since retaining the ROH Tag Team Titles against The Briscoes at Death Before Dishonor. FTR have been the ROH Tag Team Champions since April 1, when they defeated the Briscoes at Supercard of Honor XV.

Wheeler and Harwood are also the current AAA and IWGP Tag Team Champions.

Also during the “Dynamite” special, Jon Moxley is set to defend the Interim AEW World Championship against Chris Jericho. Moxley has been the champion since he defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door. Jade Cargill will be defending the TBS title against Madison Rayne. Cargill has been the champion since defeating Ruby Soho in a tournament to crown the inaugural Champion.

Quake By The Lake will be live from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Below is the updated lineup for the event:

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Chris Jericho ( AEW Interim World Championship Match)

* Jade Cargill (c) defends against Madison Rayne (TBS Championship Match)

* Darby Allin vs. Brody King (Coffin Match)

* Lucha Bros vs. Andrade El Idolo & Rush in a tornado tag team match

* FTR set to appear

