WWE SummerSlam was the first premium live event run by the new Head of WWE Creative, Triple H, in the wake of Vince McMahon’s retirement, and the show has been well received since. So much so that a specific All Elite Wrestling team member publicly stated that he enjoyed watching their annual Summer event.

The show saw a few surprise returns, including Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Edge returning while presenting stellar matches to start and end the show. Fans were also treated to an excellent main event match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, involving the WWE ring being readjusted with a tractor. Although fans didn’t see any title changes during the show, there was a different feeling in the air.

During the latest episode of the “Grilling JR Podcast,” AEW commentator Jim Ross talked about watching SummerSlam this past weekend, despite publicly stating he doesn’t go out of his way to watch the WWE product regularly.

“I watched it from start to finish. I enjoyed it; I thought they did a great job,” Ross said. “I enjoyed the show, and hats off to Triple H and his staff for circling the wagons as quickly as they did, coming up with an outstanding effort on pay-per-view. Their talents stepped up.

“A lot of the younger guys and other guys stepped up, and it’s always encouraging to see that happen. In any event, it’s been a good week to be a wrestling fan starting for me on Saturday night and then Sunday night with [Ric Flair’s Last Match].”

SummerSlam also showcased two celebrity appearances of Logan Paul and Pat McAfee, with the two stars picking up big wins over established WWE talent. Since Triple H has taken over as the man in charge of WWE creative, fans and talent have quickly been treated to a different feel t0 the product, and superstars who were under-utilized in Vince’s era are being given a different opportunity.

Triple H specifically told Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman that this new look of WWE creative would be more of a team effort. It was also reported that the move had left many talents optimistic for the future. One prime example of this is Ciampa, who won multiple matches during Triple H’s first “Raw” in his new role, with Ciampa becoming the new #1 contender for Bobby Lashley’s United States Championship.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Grilling JR with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

