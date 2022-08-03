Over the years, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has made no bones about how much she idolized John Cena growing up, revealing several times that she had a massive crush on the 16-time World Champion.

Besides their mutual love for pro wrestling, Morgan and Cena are also renowned sneaker enthusiasts. As such, it came as no surprise when Morgan, during her recent appearance on Sneaker Shopping with Complex, was asked about Cena rocking the vintage Reebok Pumps at one point in his WWE career. In response, Morgan would gush over how she’d emulate Cena by pressing an imaginary bulb on her sneakers.

“I loved John Cena, I thought he was the s–t,” Morgan admitted. “I had such a crush on him. He would pump his little sneakers, and I’d pump my sneakers and I didn’t even have pumps. I would just [pretend] to push my little pumps [while watching him on TV]. I thought he was amazing. He has been, whether I know it or not, a subconscious influence on my career. You know because he wore sneakers for the majority of his career, so I think maybe it’s something that kind of embedded in my mind, and maybe a reason why I like to wear sneakers.”

For those unaware, the Reebok Pumps came with a bulb/button that when pressed would fill up any empty space inside the sneaker to allow for a customized fit.

Later in the interview, Morgan was asked to chime in on the debate of several pro wrestlers, including Young Bucks and The Usos, taking credit for making it fashionable to sport sneakers inside the squared circle.

“I don’t know who started it,” Morgan responded. “All I know is that, in 2014, the very first day I arrived at the WWE Performance Center, I decided that I was gonna wear sneakers.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]