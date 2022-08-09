Mark Henry opened up on “Busted Open Radio” as to why fans haven’t seen him wrestle in AEW since signing with the company. Lex Luger joined Henry and co-host Bully Ray following the “Total Package” being the latest star of “WWE Legends” on A&E. Henry called the interview with the optimistic Luger “one of [his] favorite interviews ever,” before noting how uplifting Lex’s attitude is despite being in a wheelchair due to suffering a spinal stroke.

“Bully, to be honest, to be completely transparent, I got nerve damage is why I don’t wrestle, in my back, in my [sacroiliac (SI) joint],” Henry said. Luger mentioned that he could walk a little, but there will be unexpected times when his body almost “power surges” out, and he collapses.

“I get that,” Henry said. “It will just go out, and I’ll be on the ground, and there have been times where I do too much at AEW, and I have to take a wheelchair through the airport, and it sucks because I’m prideful, and I hate it when I can’t walk through the airport. Feels like my leg is on fire. I’m not saying for a pity party for me; I’m saying that Darren Droszdov is in a wheelchair for the rest of his life, paralyzed from the chest down.” Henry also mentioned Luger’s situation and said that the legend, like Henry, experiences that burning sensation in his leg.

“I know countless other guys that are on canes and [in] wheelchairs too,” he said, keeping optimism that it’s something that won’t worsen. “My doctor told me, ‘Hey, man. You know you can surgically get that fixed?’ And he said, ‘Don’t do it until you can’t walk no more.” He’s like, ‘Let that be your last alternative.’ So I feel it, but I’m not there yet, you know what I’m saying?”

Henry has been in the ring physically since signing with AEW but injured his shoulder when helping out talent. Henry last competed in the ring as one of the many participants at the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018. His last singles match was on Feb 13, 2017, when he lost to Braun Strowman during an episode of “WWE Raw.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit “Busted Open Radio” with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

