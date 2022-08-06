Matthew Rehwoldt, who may be better known as former “WWE NXT” Tag Team Champion, Aiden English to some fans, was, unfortunately, let go from the WWE on that infamous day in April 2020. Since then, Rehwoldt has worked on the Independent Scene and even found himself in bigger promotions such as Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Rehwoldt’s break-out moment in Impact was right after he debuted as he and Deonna Purrazzo would team up to win the Impact Homecoming Tournament to become Homecoming King and Homecoming Queen.

However, it would appear Matthew Rehwoldt’s wrestling days are over moving into the future. Rehwoldt would take to Social Media earlier this week to reveal he would be stepping out of the ring for good. He said he felt at home with a mic in front of him and will still take bookings if a promotion needs a voice for a microphone. He also said he’s exploring opportunities outside of wrestling. You can read his complete statement below:

“So here you go: I will no longer be taking bookings to wrestle going forward. I’ve always been most at home with a mic in front of me and am in love with the broadcast side of the biz. I’m not sure I feel I belong in the ring anymore and this year has taught me that.

“But I love what I’m doing now and am still technically a free agent so if you have a company/promotion that needs an entertaining and experienced voice on the mic hit me up! All in addition to continuing to explore esports/gaming, VO, and content! I DO ALL THE THINGS!”

Before getting cut from WWE, Rehwoldt was still under the Aiden English name. Before settling down at the commentary desk as the voice of the former “205 Live” brand, he was seen on the microphone nearly every week for the better part of two or three years, and he was the voice of Rusev and Rusev Day.

Afterward, Rehwoldt would do commentary work in Impact Wrestling, replacing D’Lo Brown while wrestling every once in a while. Rehwoldt can also be seen doing work for the English Commentary Team for the previously mentioned New Japan after making his debut at NJPW Resurgence. He also wrestled in New Japan, making his in-ring debut under the name Matt Morris in August 2021, where he faced Alex Coughlin.

