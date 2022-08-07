Max Caster, along with Anthony Bowens, has become one of the hottest talents in AEW, but it didn’t just happen overnight for the two men. Now, Caster has revealed the advice from Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes that helped the two achieve success.

“From the start, Tony was like, ‘Oh, you’re a rapper? Keep rapping.’ I go, ‘Okay, great,’” Caster said while speaking on All Hip Hop TV. “And then we did the first [rap], and I got a little bit of feedback from Cody Rhodes, and he said, ‘Be edgy,’ and I said, ‘Okay, great. I’ll do that.’”

Caster said The Acclaimed has benefited the most from staying true to themselves and keeping with their characters.

“That’s really been my whole direction for my whole entire career: just rap and be edgy. That’s what we’ve done and I think it’s paid off because the Acclaimed is honestly the most popular tag team in AEW. The most popular homegrown team for sure.”

Caster continued to say that the fans prove how over they are as a team every week with their cheers as soon as the sound of the siren hits at the beginning of their entrance music. He mentioned that their success could also be seen in their sales numbers, as fans buy their shirts and sell out their meet and greets. He also said that he sees that as a testament to Khan allowing his wrestlers to use their judgments and talents to benefit themselves. Caster added that AEW would profit from these benefits and see long-term success in the long haul.

Caster first began wrestling back in 2015 and signed with AEW in 2020. He made his first appearance in the company on an episode of “Dark,” teaming with Luther and Serpentico in a losing effort to Jurassic Express. He officially signed his contract in November of that same year. He was then formally put in a tag team with partner Anthony Bowens, and the two were dubbed The Acclaimed. The two would go on to face the Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships but would be unsuccessful, and are currently involved in a feud with former allies, The Gunn Club.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit All Hip Hop TV with an h/t to Wrestling INC. for the transcription.

