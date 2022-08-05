WWE Hall Famer Mick Foley has commented on his son Dewey’s future following his exit from WWE. He was released in June of this year.

Foley mentioned that he feels like his son would be able to work better if he had fewer constraints, given his good track record. He said that he wouldn’t be surprised if Dewey ended up working somewhere else, given that he was working extreme hours while still part of WWE.

“He would be a really valuable guy to have when writing promos,” Foley said while speaking on his show, Foley Is Pod. “I know I’m his dad and everyone thinks highly of their child, but I’m going on what people have told me. They really like him and I just wanted to say what a great job he did. If it is the end of his wrestling run, it’s a really great run.”

He said he doesn’t know what’s next for his son, but he knows he’s going to do something that will make a difference in the world whether it’s in the wrestling business or not. He said that he loves Dewey and is proud of everything he’s accomplished. He also mentioned that he thought his son was identical to Samoa Joe and joked, that he “always wanted to see him roll out from under the ring with the big trunks on.”

Dewey began working with WWE back in 2015. He would eventually become the lead writer of 205 Live, before joining the creative team for the black and gold NXT. He would also appear on the WWE Network as part of the reality series “Holey Foley” between 2016 and 2017.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Foley Is Pod with an h/t to Wrestling INC. for the transcription.

