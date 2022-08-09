Miro seemingly indicated he was unhappy with his position with All Elite Wrestling over the weekend, and now the Bulgarian-born wrestler has shed some light on what the future might hold for him once his current AEW deal expires.

“I think, after this contract, I thought I was going to be done,” Miro explained on “The Sessions with Renée Paquette.” “I can go more, it depends. I feel great. I feel my body is getting better and better. It’s not hurting, especially now with working, like I said, just having a match just once a week, your body can go so much longer.”

Miro reportedly signed a new four-year contract with Tony Khan’s promotion in March, which is set to keep him with the company until at least early 2026. Although the 37-year-old indicated that he now only wrestles once a week, he has only wrestled three times since putting pen to paper on his new deal. His last in-ring outing came at the inaugural AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June, where he competed in a four-way match to crown the first-ever AEW All-Atlantic Champion – ultimately won by PAC.

With his current lack of television time, it appeared that Miro let out some of his frustration on social media this past weekend. It all began during “AEW Rampage” on Friday night when MLW (Major League Wrestling) and GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) regularly Mance Warner faced interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in a championship eliminator match. Understandably, Warner may not be a familiar face to casual AEW viewers, which prompted Miro to tweet, “Who’s this guy that is fighting for the title?” Later, a fan tweeted, questioning if Miro was still working with AEW and suggested that he had it better with WWE, a tweet that the Bulgarian-born wrestler went on to like.

Miro first joined AEW in September 2020 after spending just under ten years performing in WWE. Miro captured the WWE United States Championship three times as Rusev during his tenure with the Stamford-based company and added the AEW TNT Championship to his list of major pro wrestling accolades in May 2021.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Sessions with Renée Paquette and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]