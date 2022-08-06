A new match has been announced for this Monday’s WWE “Raw.”

Rey Mysterio will be facing the leader of The Judgement Day, Finn Balor. This will be the second time the two have faced each other one-on-one. The last time the two faced each other in singles competition, Balor won.

Below is WWE’s announcement about the upcoming match:

The Mysterios and The Judgment Day’s bitter rivalry continues on Monday Night Raw when Rey Mysterio collides with the supposed leader of The Judgment Day, Finn Bálor. The tumultuous relationship between the teams has been palpable, with each team trading wins and losses. The Mysterios seem to have had The Judgment Day’s number recently with victories at SummerSlam and on the Raw celebrating Rey Mysterio’s 20th anniversary in WWE. But with Rhea Ripley back in the fold for The Judgment Day, the numbers game will always be a factor. Compounding this issue is the return of Edge, who made his return and helped The Mysterios win at SummerSlam. The Rated-R Superstar has his own score to settle with the group that viciously kicked him out months ago. This past Monday Night on Raw however, Edge accidentally Speared Dominik Mysterio, causing tension with Edge and the father/son duo. Can Rey Mysterio topple the leader of The Judgment Day or will Finn Bálor gain retribution for their SummerSlam loss? Plus how will Edge factor in? Find out Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

Last Monday’s episode, The Usos retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles against Rey and Dominik. After the match, The Judgement Day attacked them. Edge came out to help the Mysterios, but it ended with Rhea Ripley shoving Dominik in the way and Edge spearing him instead of Balor. The show went off the air as medical personnel came down to the ring to attend to Dominik.

This week’s episode will be held at the Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Below is the updated lineup:

* Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Ciampa (United States Championship Match)

* The WWE Women’s Tag Team title tournament begins

* Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

“Raw” airs every Monday at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT/5 PM PT on the USA Network!

