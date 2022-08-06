Several returns occurred at WWE’s most recent premium live event, SummerSlam, including Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY as a collective unit and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. When it comes to the latter, the multi-time WWE Champion has had several memorable feuds since he returned from injury in 2020, but he was once again written off television earlier this year when the faction he began — The Judgement Day — turned their backs on him and attacked him.

For fans questioning how often Edge will be appearing now that he’s made his return to competition, it appears we will at least see him involved in storylines through the next premium live event. A new report from “PWInsider” notes that Edge is advertised for all episodes of “WWE Raw” leading up to Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on September 3. That includes this Monday’s episode of the show, so expect Edge to follow up some more about his return to the company and his ongoing, escalating feud against The Judgement Day.

As noted, Vignettes for Edge’s return had been airing since WWE Money In The Bank earlier this year, featuring references to several of his rivals, including John Cena, Randy Orton, Mick Foley, and the late Eddie Guerrero.

Also slated for this Monday’s “WWE Raw” is Tomasso Ciampa challenging Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship. It has also been advertised that more information on the tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will be given this Monday.

