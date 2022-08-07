As noted earlier, it looks like former “WWE SmackDown” Women’s Champion Carmella suffered an injury at a house show in North Charleston, South Carolina. Unfortunately, she is not the only signed WWE talent that had to finish up her match early due to an injury this weekend. Photos below show that during Tatum Paxley’s match against Sloane Jacobs, the match was stopped early after Paxley could not continue. Notes from fans in attendance say that Paxley took a kick to the head that sent her chin-first into the ring post.

Are you OK PAX?

Do you have a broken nose?

We love you @TatumPaxley https://t.co/yIm6vFTz9P pic.twitter.com/EVj0uDrq6t — Jenna 🖤bri.carla🖤 (@beta_normie) August 7, 2022

Paxley has been involved in some recent television feuds on NXT, including a short side feud with Natalya earlier this Summer. In an interview with Corey Graves on “After The Bell,” Nattie praised Paxley for her work ethic and growth inside the squared circle.

“She impressed the sh*t out of me; she was so good. I started wanting to train with her more privately, so she has come and started coming to train with me in the Dungeon.”

We will keep you updated on any further updates regarding the injuries of Carmella and Tatum Paxley. Full results from last night’s NXT House Show in Gainesville, Florida, are available below, courteous of Reddit user u/GundamRay:

* Thea Hail and Fallon Henley defeat Elektra Lopez & Lash Legend

* Axio defeat Duke Hudson

* Sloane Jacob vs. Tatum Paxley ended early since Tatum was legitimately injured by a kick and hit the ring post

* Guru Raaj defeated Bryson Montana

* Alba Fyre defeated Indi Hartwell

* NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen defeated Pretty Deadly and Edris Enofe & Malik Blade in a triple threat tag match

* Cameron Grimes defeated Hank Walker

* Legado Del Fantasma defeated Channing Lorenzo & Tony D’Angelo

* Wendy Choo, Roxanne Perez, and Zoey Stark defeated Cora Jade, Tiffany Stratton, and Mandy Rose

