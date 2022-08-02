Theory has been arguably the most featured WWE Superstar across both brands, especially since winning the Money in the Bank briefcase last month. However, he was conspicuous by his absence on the 8/1 “WWE Raw” episode.

While not confirmed by WWE or Theory himself, a possible explaination is that the 25-year-old wrestler was mourning the loss of his beloved uncle, who passed away over the weekend. As seen in the Instagram post below, Theory shared the news of his uncle’s passing Sunday while reflecting on the memories they shared together.

Theory was last seen on WWE TV during the closing moments of the Last Man Standing Match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at Saturday’s SummerSlam. Just as Lesnar and Reigns continued to annihilate one another, Theory attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase to steal the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, he was stopped in his tracks by Lesnar, who delivered a thunderous F-5 to the young wrestler on the outside. Since the referee never rang the bell, Theory’s cash-in attempt did not count, meaning he’s still the holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Earlier on Saturday, Theory lost to United States Champion Bobby Lashley in convincing fashion, failing to recapture the title he previously held. Following the loss, fans on social media pointed out how he has been on a losing streak ever since he won the MITB briefcase on July 2. Besides Saturday’s loss to Lashley, Theory has suffered televised singles losses to the likes of AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre in recent weeks, besides several losses to Dolph Ziggler at WWE’s live events. In between that, Theory has also suffered multiple losses in tag and 6-person matches.

