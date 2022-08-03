AEW star “Pretty” Peter Avalon has dropped the “hottest” new music video of the summer!

The video, titled “Hottest Boy In AEW,” features Avalon in a red robe singing about how he is the most attractive man in the company as he does various things such as taking a bath while pouring himself a glass of expensive champagne or laying in a hotel room bed. Avalon’s fellow Wingmen teammates Cezar Bononi and Ryan Nemeth also appear in the video, hyping up Avalon and dancing around. Leva Bates also is featured in the video as a woman Avalon tries to flirt with before Bononi pulls him away from her.

The video first appeared on yesterday’s episode of “Being the Elite” before Avalon released it as a separate video on his YouTube channel. Avalon has made several appearances on BTE, dating back to before 2019.

Avalon isn’t the first AEW star to release a music video. The Acclaimed premiered “Trash Boys” on the July 29 edition of “Rampage” as a diss track to the Gunn Club as part of the feud between the two groups. The Gunns’ turned on The Acclaimed during “Rampage” a few weeks ago after months of teaming between the two.

Avalon first signed with AEW back in 2019. He was known as “The Librarian” in the company but was unsuccessful. He then pivoted to using the “Pretty” Peter Avalon character in late 2020. He first teamed up with Bononi on a January episode of “Dark” last year, and the duo would align themselves with Ryan Nemeth and JD Drake later that year to officially form The Wingmen. The four men have most recently main evented various episodes of “Dark,” which premieres every Tuesday at 7 PM ET.

Watch the full video at this link via YouTube, or below:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts