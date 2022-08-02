Lost in all the stories about the allegations, investigations, and retirement of former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon were similar allegations about the conduct of former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. Two men who haven’t forgotten about Laurinaitis and some of his behavior, however, are former WWE stars Paul London and Rene Dupree.

In an episode of “Cafe de Rene” that took place prior to McMahon’s retirement announcement, Dupree and London discussed Laurinaitis and some of the allegations against him, with London also going in-depth into his own history with the former Johnny Ace.

“I met him at WCW,” London said. “He was if I remember correctly – he was head of talent at WCW, the very same position he was in at WWE. And Dory Funk Jr. had arranged for myself and a few of the other standouts of the Funkin Conservatory to do some backstage stuff. When you’re that new and you’re kind of wide-eyed in the back of a big company’s locker room for the first time, you don’t really allow yourself to become too opinionated, because you’re too paranoid about pissing anybody off. But he didn’t really seem to change too much from when I started working with him in WWE.

“He always kind of struck me as that dad who used to be an athlete but is now his kid’s coach, but he talks a lot of sh*t and he acts like a ‘been there, done that’ kind of guy. And to his credit, he was during a lot of the peak times, with like the Dynamic Dudes and what not, even though I always thought Shane Douglas was the better worker of the two. I never delved into his stuff in Japan. I can’t say he ever pissed me off directly, face to face. He’s not the kind of guy to deal with you face-to-face. So I guess that kind of says something about him. But there are certain people you can tell talk a bigger game than what ends up being the truth, so you start questioning the validity and the integrity of some of these people. And when they’re in charge of talent, that’s not always a good thing.”

As far as the allegations went, Dupree indicated that what was known of Laurinaitis was nothing compared to what could possibly come out.

“The stories that I know, that I’m not going to say publicly because I could get in trouble, this is just the f*cking tiny little tip of the iceberg, [compared to] the sh*t that I know of,” Dupree said. “So imagine the other sh*t that’s out there.”

