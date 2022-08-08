Last Monday night on “Raw”, Seth Rollins took on one-half of The Street Profits, Montez Ford. This match was made official after Rollins taunted The Street Profits following their SummerSlam loss to the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, telling them they should just break up. Rollins would defeat Ford. He continued his assault after the match before Angelo Dawkins made the save.

Now, Dawkins himself is set to take on Rollins tonight on “Raw”. This wouldn’t be the first time the two have been face to face inside the ring. Back in early 2020, The Street Profits challenged and defeated Seth Rollins and his then-partner, Murphy, for the “Raw” Tag Team Championships.

Over recent weeks, WWE have been teasing the break-up of The Street Profits. Last week of course being the biggest tease with Rollins straight up telling the duo to break up. After this Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins would hold a game of rock, paper, scissors, in which Ford would stop playing and drag the referee down to the ring.

Seth Rollins also shared his reasoning behind telling The Street Profits to break up. This was the fact that the team has seen more loses than wins recently, with their biggest blows coming at the Money in the Bank and SummerSlam events in July. There, they would lose both of their title matches against The Usos, failing to capture the championships. This comment from Rollins, is interesting though, as he has statistically one of the worst winning percentages in WWE so far this year.

Whether or not The Street Profits will actually part ways is unclear. Despite being a popular tag team, WWE has rarely been shy about breaking up teams, even those that are clearly popular with the fans. Recent examples include The Undisputed Era, which broke up back in early 2021 at the “NXT” Takeover Vengeance Day event.

