Could WWE be teasing the breakup of a top tag team? On tonight’s “Monday Night Raw,” Seth’ Freakin’ Rollins came out and began antagonizing The Street Profits. Rollins told Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins that they should just break up since they have been losing a lot, most recently at SummerSlam, where The Usos retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett serving as a special guest referee.

When it was decided that one of the Street Profits would be having a match against Rollins tonight, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins played rock, paper, scissors before Ford just grabbed the referee standing by and rushed to the ring so he could have Rollins himself. Dawkins would disappear from the segment until the end when he ran down to the ring to make the save as commentary discussed what the future holds for The Street Profits.

Before the WWE Money In The Bank premium live event earlier this year, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman spoke with Montez Ford about a potential split between the friends and tag partners.

“I know as a kid, speaking for myself, I’ve always had dreams of being a WWE World Champion. That dream just never fades away, man. You know, when you’re here, I feel like if you’re not trying to be the guy or the team, then what are you here for? You know, besides the money. But still at the same time, like you want to create a legacy.”

If WWE does break up the Street Profits, then it’d be the first time since 2016 we will have seen Ford and Dawkins as singles stars. Since their formation in 2016, the duo has won the “Raw,” “Smackdown,” the “NXT” Tag Team Championships, and they even had a run as Evolve Tag Team Champions while in “NXT.” After a break-out performance in early to mid-2019, the pairing made their main roster debut around SummerSlam that same year (while still “NXT” Tag Team Champions) and have been on a significant run ever since. They have had critically acclaimed matches against The Usos, The New Day, RK-Bro, and Alpha Academy. They have been outstanding in the ring together, and the Street Profits also spent 312 days as “Raw” and “Smackdown” Tag Team Champions combined. This came after the duo defeated Rollins and Buddy Murphy for the “Raw” Tag Team Championships, then traded them with the New Day for the “Smackdown” Tag Team Championships after the 2020 draft switched the two teams to opposite brands.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]