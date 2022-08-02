Tonight’s episode of WWE “Raw” is proving to be one to remember. Not only are we learning about new main roster characters like IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, but we were also delivered over an hour of commercial-free action on the show. From 8 p.m. ET until 9: 06 p.m., WWE “Raw” went completely commercial-free.

Fans witnessed Becky Lynch’s injury announcement and promo, Bianca Belair reacting to the situation, Bayley, IYO, and Dakota attacking Lynch backstage, a video clip from Logan Paul hyping his eventual WWE return, Lynch receiving a check-up from the WWE doctor, a quick backstage interview with Bayley, IYO, and Dakota, Seth Rollins and Street Profits insulting one another back and forth, which led into Montez Ford vs. Seth Rollins, ultimately won by Rollins, a Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar/SummerSlam video package, and part of Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka. The latter match eventually got interrupted by IYO, Dakota, and Bayley as all three women focused on taking out the two top women from “Raw.” That’s when Bianca Belair would run down to make the save, issuing a challenge to one of the three women in the group. IYO SKY accepted the challenge as WWE went to its first commercial of the night.

Similar to the commercial-free, WWE also went to a picture-in-picture showing during some of their breaks. We noted earlier how USA Network was open to the idea of a commercial-free first hour after the buzz coming out of SummerSlam and new creative direction in WWE.

We noted earlier how it was said tonight’s show would be a “statement show,” though clarification on what that exactly meant wasn’t provided. Considering that statement, though, it is hard to argue that a statement isn’t being made with so much story-driven action. And it’s certainly possible there will be more surprises before the night ends, as it was seemingly teased that the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi might return tonight.

