Just when Booker T tries to cool down the heat, his brother Stevie Ray fans the flames.

Just this week on his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, Booker said that while his in-ring career isn’t necessarily over, he has no plans to make a Flair-style production of his final match. And after recently wrestling in his own Reality of Wrestling promotion in colors clearly inspired by Harlem Heat, the tag team formed by Booker and Stevie Ray, Booker commented on the idea of Harlem Heat reuniting to face FTR, suggesting the main obstacle was Stevie Ray’s years-long absence from the ring. Yesterday, however, Stevie Ray popped up on social media in a video showing him lifting in the weight room with the caption, “I think I have one last match in me.” Not only that, but “Ric Flair’s Last Match” promoter Conrad Thompson quote-tweeted Stevie Ray’s post with a “thinking” emoji.

What makes this all the more interesting is that according to Booker, he declined the offer to have a “last match” of his own at next year’s Starrcast, Thompson’s home-grown wrestling convention that hosted “Ric Flair’s Last Match” this past weekend.

Stevie Ray last wrestled on August 12, 2017 when he tagged with Abel Andrew Jackson against Ryan Davidson and Ernest Miller at ROW Summer Of Champions IV. He last tagged with his brother on February 21, 2015, when they lost the ROW Tag Team Titles against Desirable Dustin and Gigolo Justin.

