After night 8 of the G1 Climax 32 on July 30, NJPW star Will Ospreay shared his thoughts about AEW star Lance Archer being back in NJPW.

“Why is Lance still here? He’s too big,” the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion said. “Thank god, Jeff’s going. I don’t feel like I could cope. It should be illegal. It just should be illegal. I don’t want him here. Can we please send him away? Tony, Tony, look just, Mr. Khan, I’m begging you. Please keep him on AEW, because otherwise he’s gonna kill me. He’s gonna kill him. Jeff [Cobb] please stop him.”

At the NJPW event, Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, and Aaron Henare had defeated Archer, TAKA Michinoku, and Taichi. The full results to night 8 of G1 Climax 32 are available here.

Back in June on “1023 XLC,” Archer spoke about repping AEW during the NJPW G-1 Climax event and how he has a long history with the company. Archer previously competed in the 2019 G1 tournament, coming in last place in his block of 10 wrestlers. He also has held IWGP United States Title twice and the IWGP Tag Team Titles three times.

“It’s amazing for me because of my history there, to have that connection between two companies, to be representing AEW and to be the only one this year representing AEW in a G1 Climax,” Archer stated. “… I’m extremely honored and ready to go there and kick some a–.”

Archer signed with AEW in February 2020.

One of Archer’s latest AEW matches was at the Buy-In for Forbidden Door, where he defeated Nick Comoroto. At the Forbidden Door event, Ospreay had defended his IWGP United States title against AEW star Orange Cassidy.

The “Dynamite” before the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Archer had teamed with Chris Jericho to go against Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi. Also, during the June 22 edition of “Dynamite,” Ospreay, Mark Davis, and Kyle Fletcher were defeated by Cassidy, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta.

