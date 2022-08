WWE is allowing fans to get early ringside tickets to WrestleMania 39 this year. The company has partnered with On Location to create the WWE Priority Pass.

The passes don’t only provide a ticket to WrestleMania but also promise private transportation, as well as “an exclusive backstage experience,” a trip to Steve Austin’s brewery, and more. There will be five tiers of ticket packages, with three of them including entry into the WWE Priority Pass Lounge, a dedicated VIP entrance, and a merchandise stand.

WrestleMania 39 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, home of the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers. WWE recently announced that a WrestleMania Launch Party would be held at the stadium on August 11th. The following WrestleMania that will take place in 2024 was recently announced for Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

More information on the WWE Priority Pass can be found at the On Location website.

Here is the full press release:

Secure Ringside Seats to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles Before the General Public with WWE Priority Pass Powered by On Location On Location, the official fan hospitality provider of WWE, is the exclusive destination for WrestleMania 39 all-inclusive ticket packages for the two-day event on April 1-2, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. WWE Priority Pass is the only way to secure ringside seats to WrestleMania prior to the general ticket on-sale next Friday, August 12. Find out more information about WWE Priority Pass packages here. A limited number of the top-tier packages remain available and are the only way to guarantee a front row seat today to WrestleMania. Also included is the most robust offering in history of WWE’s all-inclusive ticket packages, including a selection of private event transportation, an exclusive backstage experience, an evening event with a WWE Superstar and an excursion at Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Brewery or Mattel’s Design Studio where WWE’s Action Figures have been developed for over a decade. Five tiers of ticket packages are available and offer a range of seat location options from ringside seats to 400-level. Gold, Champion and Elite Packages all include weekend access to the WWE Priority Pass Lounge and all-inclusive pre-event hospitality with Superstar appearances. Included in every package is a limited-edition souvenir and credential, a dedicated VIP entrance to SoFi Stadium, and an exclusive VIP checkout for merchandise at the Official WWE Superstore. WWE announced on Tuesday that the company will host a WrestleMania Launch Party at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, August 11, on the eve of the general ticket on-sale on Friday, August 12. The free event will feature live in-ring matches with WWE Superstars and celebrity appearances. Among those in attendance will be Snoop Dogg, JoJo Siwa, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, in addition to Superstars Seth “Freakin” Rollins, The Miz, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, The Usos, Theory and more.

