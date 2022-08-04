The Acclaimed and The Gunn Club turned back the clock on the 8/3 “AEW Dynamite” episode, paying homage to an iconic moment from the February 2, 1998 “WWE Raw” episode.

On that fateful night 24 years ago, The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn & Road Dogg) would lock Cactus Jack (Mick Foley) & Chainsaw Charlie (Terry Funk) inside a giant dumpster and push it off the stage, sending it crashing to the arena floor. The ‘holy s–t’ moment planted the seeds for the first-ever Dumpster Match at WrestleMania XIV, which the babyfaces won to capture the WWE Tag Team Titles Titles. The very next night, however, the Outlaws would regain the titles in a steel cage match, joining D-Generation X in the process.

On Wednesday, Road Dogg was actively live-tweeting during the modern version of the Dumpster Match. While the WWE Hall of Famer made it clear he was rooting for his former tag team partner Billy Gunn’s boys, Austin & Colten, he seemed to enjoy the action.

After defeating The Gunn Club, The Acclaimed paid homage to The Outlaws by throwing Austin & Colten off the stage.

A few years ago, Billy Gunn told “411 Wrestling Podcast” in an interview that The Outlaws throwing Foley & Funk off the stage was the favorite moment of his career.

“Yeah, I tell everybody that,” Gunn said. “When people ask me, ‘Well, what’s your favorite match’ or ‘What’s your favorite moment,’ it’s that. Because that literally put us on the map. I don’t know what it was, it was a different feeling after that night. It was a different vibe to what we were doing. People were — like, it wasn’t the New Age dumpster match. We actually tossed them like twelve feet off of a stage. It was a long way, and I think people were amazed at how crazy that was. And that’s what it was. It literally made me and Brian.”

