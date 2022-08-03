Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “AEW Dynamite” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what’s happening on the show tonight:

* Chris Jericho vs. Wheeler Yuta – If Yuta wins, he gets Jericho’s shot for the AEW Interim World Championship at Quake at the Lake

* Dumpster Match: The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) vs. The Gunn Club (Austin and Colten Gunn)

* The Undisputed Elite Make Their Return

* We hear from Jon Moxley

* ThunderStorm (Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm) vs. Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

* Matt Hardy vs. Christian Cage

* Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal

* Powerhouse Hobbs In Action

“AEW Dynamite” airs every Wednesday at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT/5 PM PT on the TNT channel!

