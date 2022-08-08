WWE held a live event show on Sunday at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, NC.

During the show, The Street Profits and Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus and the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Street Fight match.

Also during the show, Liv Morgan retained the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Natalya, while Gunther retained the WWE Intercontinental Title against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Bianca Belair also retained the “Raw” Women’s Title against Asuka tonight in Fayetteville.

Below are the full results of Sunday’s live event, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

* WWE “Raw” Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Asuka

* Finn Balor (w/ Damian Priest) defeated Dominik Mysterio

* WWE United States Title Match: Bobby Lashley (c) defeated Ciampa

* In-ring promo with Seth Rollins. Ziggler comes out and a match is set up. Rollins wins the match. After the match, Rollins attacks Ziggler, and Riddle makes the save.

* WWE “SmackDown” Women’s Title Match- Liv Morgan (c) defeated Natalya

* WWE Intercontinental Title Match- Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

* The Street Profits & Drew McIntyre defeated WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos & Sheamus in a Street Fight Match

Crazy week fun weekend THANKS FAM! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/M4mv9Ei2Sq — Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) August 8, 2022

Tomorrow’s episode of “Raw” will be held at the Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The lineup features Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor, the start of the WWE Women’s Tag Team title tournament, and Bobby Lashley will be defending the United States Title against Ciampa. “Raw” airs every Monday at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT/5 PM PT on the USA Network.

